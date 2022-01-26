Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.63.

CIGI opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

