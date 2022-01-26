Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 266,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 442,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, October 1st. lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

