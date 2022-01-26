Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,236. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.