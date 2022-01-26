Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,137 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

