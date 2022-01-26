Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.13 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

