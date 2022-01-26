Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

