Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 218 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

AIZ opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

