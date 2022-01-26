Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

