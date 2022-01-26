Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE UNFI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

