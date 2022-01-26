Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.17 and a 200-day moving average of $611.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

