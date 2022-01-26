Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,280 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of DHI Group worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

