Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.47 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PROG by 49.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PROG by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PROG by 100,556.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PROG by 15.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.