Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

