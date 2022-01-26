Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 412785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

