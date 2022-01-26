Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

