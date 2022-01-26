Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of CLR opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

