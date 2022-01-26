Contrasting Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.45 -$1.10 billion $0.90 10.72

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 8 2 0 1.92

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 209.03%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.65% 3.47%

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety segment develops, produces and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The Vehicle Networking and Information segment involves in developing and integrating components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility-architecture, hardware, software and services. The ContiTech segment focuses on smart and sustainable solutions beyond rubber and develops digital and intelligent solutions in future-oriented sectors. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

