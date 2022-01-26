Contrasting BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Remark alerts:

This table compares Remark and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 8.55 -$13.69 million $0.59 1.40 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Remark and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 BuzzFeed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Remark presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.87%. BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.82%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 415.00% -238.62% -55.34% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Remark beats BuzzFeed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.