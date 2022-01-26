Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLB opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

