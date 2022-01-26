Cormark Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

TSE ALS opened at C$16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

