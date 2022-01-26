Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.10% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

STOK opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $69.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $363,926 in the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.