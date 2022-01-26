Cowen AND Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,039 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.84) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,561.83.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

