Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INKA. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 433,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,182,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

INKA stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA).

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.