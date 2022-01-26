Craig Hallum Lowers Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $10.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

