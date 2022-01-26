Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crane has raised its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Crane alerts:

CR stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.