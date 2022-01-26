Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Crane has raised its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
CR stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.
In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Crane
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.