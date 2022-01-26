Creative Planning Has $497,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

