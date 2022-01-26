Creative Planning Has $504,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Creative Planning raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSXP opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

