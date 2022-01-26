Creative Planning Has $544,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $280.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.