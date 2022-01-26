Creative Planning Sells 30,259 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wipro were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

WIT stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.