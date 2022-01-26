Credit Suisse AG Has $179.36 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,306 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Crown Castle International worth $179,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.63. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.