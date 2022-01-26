Credit Suisse Group Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $106.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.13 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

