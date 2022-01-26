Credit Suisse Group Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $106.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.13 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.
In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
