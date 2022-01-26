Crestline Management LP Invests $3.66 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuVasive by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 119,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

