Crestline Management LP Invests $7.12 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

