Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $18.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,562 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $352,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,630. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

