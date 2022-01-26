Critical Contrast: Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone bio and Taysha Gene Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $4.04 million 87.00 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -4.04 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million N/A N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone bio.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -71.13% -57.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gritstone bio has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gritstone bio and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 10 0 3.00

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 364.22%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 419.62%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Gritstone bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

