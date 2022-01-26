CryptoFlow Trading Down 46.1% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $232,647.72 and $1,384.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

