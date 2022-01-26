Cryptonovae One Day Trading Volume Tops $80,631.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.37 million and $80,631.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,140,154 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

