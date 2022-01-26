Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,950 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

