Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $91.23 and a one year high of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

