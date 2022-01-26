Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

