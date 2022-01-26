CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CCPE stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.97. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.