CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

