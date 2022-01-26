CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Shares of BABA opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

