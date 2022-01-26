CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,457.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.02 million and $7,457.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

