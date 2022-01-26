D.R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

