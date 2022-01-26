Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.63. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $271.20 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

