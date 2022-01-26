DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of DarioHealth worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 125.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 235.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

DarioHealth Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

