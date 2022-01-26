Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of DSKE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Daseke alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.