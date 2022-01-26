Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of DSKE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
