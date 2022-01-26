Datamine Market Cap Tops $229,666.50 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Datamine has a total market cap of $229,666.50 and $5,432.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006802 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.01100932 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

