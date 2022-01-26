Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.82.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

